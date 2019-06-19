Jennifer (Deni) Reed, 43, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was born in Hartford, the daughter to Edward and Barbara (Petitpas) Deni, of Enfield. Jennifer was a loving mother, and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sons, Michael and Daniel LaCafta of Enfield; two brothers, Edward Deni Jr. and his companion, Dawn Woscyna, and Anthony Deni and his fiancée, Amy Egan, all of Enfield; and a sister, Nicole M. Deni and her four-legged companion, Sassy, of Enfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road Enfield. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
To leave online condolences please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 19 to June 23, 2019