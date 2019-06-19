Jennifer (Deni) Reed

Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Obituary
Jennifer (Deni) Reed, 43, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born in Hartford, the daughter to Edward and Barbara (Petitpas) Deni, of Enfield. Jennifer was a loving mother, and enjoyed fishing.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two sons, Michael and Daniel LaCafta of Enfield; two brothers, Edward Deni Jr. and his companion, Dawn Woscyna, and Anthony Deni and his fiancée, Amy Egan, all of Enfield; and a sister, Nicole M. Deni and her four-legged companion, Sassy, of Enfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road Enfield. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

Published in Journal Inquirer from June 19 to June 23, 2019
