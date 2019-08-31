Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerad B. "Jerry" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerad "Jerry" B. Wilson, age 71, died at his home in Vernon Aug. 19, 2019.



He is survived by his sister, June (Wilson) Clark and her husband, Robert; and an extended family including an aunt, cousins, and many nieces and nephews in Connecticut, Baltimore, and Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, George S. Wilson and Sylvia (Saccoccio) Wilson; a brother, Clarence E. "CE" Wilson II; and a sister, Judith (Wilson) Blanchard.



Jerry was born April 18, 1948, in Manchester. He grew up in Vernon, attended local schools and graduated from Rockville High School. He excelled as a member of the school soccer team. He attended college in Jacksonville, Texas. Jerry served with distinction in the U.S.



After his military service Jerry and his cousin, Mario, traveled to Colorado. They were two adventurous young men in their 20s. Mario and Jerry's rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is legendary. After returning to Connecticut, Jerry managed auto parts departments for Chrysler dealerships where he received numerous merit rewards. In 2005 Jerry developed a life-threatening illness. He retired and became his mother's devoted 24/7 companion and live-in caregiver. Faithfully, every Friday he drove Mom to her hairdresser and then to lunch. Jerry's niece, Julie, took on the responsibility of driving him to the VA center for medical care in Newington. He was so appreciative of her help and friendship.



Jerry was a private, independent, stubborn, laid-back, perceptive man. He conducted his life on his terms. He despised war. He believed in human, civil, and equal rights. He treated everyone with kindness, respect, and dignity. He seldom spoke a bad word about anyone. Jerry was a good decent man and he will be missed.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service with military honors at 11:30 a.m. in East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester.



Please send donations instead of flowers to Veteran's Rally Point



www.veteransrallypoint.com



or call 860-859-4148, ext. 1. "The family thanks you in advance for your donations."



