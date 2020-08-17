Jeremy C. Frey, 50, of Vernon, loving husband for over 17 years and best friend of Dawn (Nettleton) Frey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, after an 18-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.Jeremy was born on Aug. 27, 1969, in Rockville, one of five children of John and Juli (Duell) Frey of Tolland. He was raised in Tolland, attended local schools and was a graduate of Tolland High School, Class of 1989. Jeremy was employed with Konica Minolta Business Solutions. Husband, father, son, sibling, and friend, his radiant smile and gentle soul touched all of those who knew him.Jeremy fervently enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and playing softball. He was also involved in coaching youth sports for family and especially his son, Jesse. Jeremy had a deep affection for music. Throughout a span of over 30 years, Jeremy's vocal and instrumental talents were displayed in several bands. The most recent and longest in duration was Square Junior.In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his beloved son, Jesse Frey; his four siblings and their spouses, Jason and Mary Beth Frey of East Hartford, Janice and Randy Berriault of Ashford, Jonathan and Mary Frey of Vernon, and Jessica and Garren Averett of Coventry; his sister-in-law, Michelle Theriault and her husband, Brian, of Vernon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon. Funeral services and burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or toTo leave an online condolence, please visit