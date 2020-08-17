1/1
Jeremy C. Frey
Jeremy C. Frey, 50, of Vernon, loving husband for over 17 years and best friend of Dawn (Nettleton) Frey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, after an 18-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Jeremy was born on Aug. 27, 1969, in Rockville, one of five children of John and Juli (Duell) Frey of Tolland. He was raised in Tolland, attended local schools and was a graduate of Tolland High School, Class of 1989. Jeremy was employed with Konica Minolta Business Solutions. Husband, father, son, sibling, and friend, his radiant smile and gentle soul touched all of those who knew him.

Jeremy fervently enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and playing softball. He was also involved in coaching youth sports for family and especially his son, Jesse. Jeremy had a deep affection for music. Throughout a span of over 30 years, Jeremy's vocal and instrumental talents were displayed in several bands. The most recent and longest in duration was Square Junior.

In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his beloved son, Jesse Frey; his four siblings and their spouses, Jason and Mary Beth Frey of East Hartford, Janice and Randy Berriault of Ashford, Jonathan and Mary Frey of Vernon, and Jessica and Garren Averett of Coventry; his sister-in-law, Michelle Theriault and her husband, Brian, of Vernon; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon. Funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or to

www.themmrf.org

To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
August 16, 2020
August 16, 2020
I hadn’t seen Jeremy in almost 40 years, but my memories of my best friend growing up still make me smile. Hanging at the pond or sledding the hill across the street, we were always outside doing something together. I’m blessed that Facebook reconnected us recently so I could see the great person Jeremy turned into. Sorry brother we didn’t get one more time to talk and laugh. You will live on in all of us that were blessed to have known you and called you friend. Rest In Peace.
Russell Dean
Friend
August 15, 2020
No words can express my sadness at the loss of my friend that I have known since little league. My deepest sympathy and love go out to his Wife Dawn and Son Jesse. Rest in peace buddy, I love you J.
John M Rourke
Friend
