He was born on May 18, 1976, in Manchester, son of Rita Della Bella of Stafford Springs, and the late James M. Herbik. He was a graduate of Bakers College in Lansing, with a bachelor's degree in business management, and throughout his career he worked in sales. He was a lover of cars, music, and ladies, and was also a real handy man. He lost his dad at a young age, but even though he was the youngest of his brothers, he took on the full responsibility of the household and was mom's right hand man. Unfortunately, he got introduced to the world of drugs and from then on his life took him to a downward path.



He leaves the loves of his life, his daughters, Avery and Peyton; his mom, Rita Della Bella; his brothers, Justin and Michael Herbik; his aunt, Angie Hunziker; and several cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, James Herbik; and his grandparents, Antonio and Cesira Della Bella, and Stephen and Anna Herbik.



There will be no services.



His turmoil is now over, may he rest in peace.



Jeremy James Herbik, 43, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2019.He was born on May 18, 1976, in Manchester, son of Rita Della Bella of Stafford Springs, and the late James M. Herbik. He was a graduate of Bakers College in Lansing, with a bachelor's degree in business management, and throughout his career he worked in sales. He was a lover of cars, music, and ladies, and was also a real handy man. He lost his dad at a young age, but even though he was the youngest of his brothers, he took on the full responsibility of the household and was mom's right hand man. Unfortunately, he got introduced to the world of drugs and from then on his life took him to a downward path.He leaves the loves of his life, his daughters, Avery and Peyton; his mom, Rita Della Bella; his brothers, Justin and Michael Herbik; his aunt, Angie Hunziker; and several cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, James Herbik; and his grandparents, Antonio and Cesira Della Bella, and Stephen and Anna Herbik.There will be no services.His turmoil is now over, may he rest in peace.

