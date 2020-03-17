Jerome "Jackie" Jenkins (McCray), 53 of Somers, entered into eternal peace suddenly on Saturday, March 14, at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs.
Jerome was born June 9, 1966, in Hartford, and lived in Somers. Over the years, Jerome worked in sea wall construction, security, courier services, and various retail positions. He was last employed by Family Dollar in Enfield. Jerome had a positive outlook, his life was full and his love was pure. A gentle giant, he kept a warm smile and hug for his family and friends. Jerome was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed … until we are reunited again.
He is survived by his daughter, Olivia Speight, Oakville; his mother, Margaret McCray (Fournier) of Somers; a sister, Zenobia McCray of Springfield; and two brothers, Paxton McCray with his wife, Valerie of Monson, Massachusetts, and Robert McCray with his wife, Darlene of Somers; several nieces and nephews; extended family; and his loving dog, Max. He was predeceased by Robert Lee McCray of Somers; Maegan McCray-LeBlanc of Enfield; and Jerome "Jack" Jenkins of Hartford.
All services are hours will be private.
