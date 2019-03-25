Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Wesley Jenkins Jr.. View Sign

Jerome Wesley Jenkins Jr., 24, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 22, 2019.



He was born July 24, 1994, at Johnson Memorial Hospital as a twin son to Jerome W. Jenkins Sr. and Alycka Charlene Wagner. Jerome was a handsome man both inside and out with an illuminating smile that would light up the room. He was an excellent basketball player who loved to antagonize players, friends, and family with his charismatic style.



Along with both his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing his twin sister, Justyce Jenkins; siblings, Alycka Washington, and Jerel and Janaya Jenkins; maternal grandparents, Lila Williams and Albert Lewis; aunts and uncles, Adriene Bivens, Hope Evans, Londeena Grice, and James and Shannon Kinder; along with numerous cousins and friends. Jerome was predeceased by both his paternal grandparents, Londeen and Joanne Jenkins.



Jerome's family will be receiving friends at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



