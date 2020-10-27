Jerry J. Julian, 69, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Hugo and Anita (Ceppetelli) Julian. Jerry served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era, and retired as a truck driver from Williams Fuel Oil. He loved skeet shooting, and made it to the world championships in San Antonio, Texas in 1993. He was also a member of the Italian Benefit Society.Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Penny (Hearn) Julian; daughter, Jamie Julian; and sister-in-law, Heidi Julian. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph "Jimmy" Julian.Services will be held privately.Memorial donations may be made to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit