Jessica Aponte, 41, of South Windsor, formerly of Meriden, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital, surrounded by her family, friends, and caregivers.
Born in Meriden, Jan. 12, 1978, she was the daughter of Mario Aponte of Wallingford and Ramona (Garcia) Aponte of Vernon. She was a graduate of Manchester High School and participated at the New Seasons Day Program for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Lisa Aponte, and her partner, Amy Blazawski, of Vernon; and her nieces and nephew, Julianna Mendoza, Anjelica Mendoza, and Victor Mendoza Jr.
Jessica's family would like to offer a special note of heartfelt gratitude to the staff of New Seasons, Network and Rockville General Hospital for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Vernon, 695 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. in Manchester, on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jessica's name to Network Inc., 23 US-6, Andover, CT 06232 (formerly New Seasons Inc.)
For online condolences, please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020