Jessica G. (Erickson) Libby, 37, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Hartford, she was a lifelong resident of Enfield and a 1999 graduate of Fermi High School. Jessica was a 2003 graduate of Western New England University, where she received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice. She worked at Sherwin Williams and Enterprise. Jessica was a communicant of St. Martha's Church where she was on the St. Martha School Board of Education, she coached recreational basketball, and was also a high school volleyball coach. She mentored new students at Western New England University and was a supporter of her fellow cancer patients. Jessica loved spending summer vacations with her family at Casco, Maine, and will always be remembered as the best stay-at-home wife, mother, daughter, and sister.



Jessica's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the care that was given to her by Dr. Patricia DeFusco and her team.



She leaves her husband of 12 years, Carl W. Libby; two sons, Clay J. Libby, Hudson C. Libby; two daughters, Peyton R. Libby, Quinn G. Libby, all at home; her parents, Mark and Pamela (Skrabut) Erickson of Enfield; a brother and his wife, Ryan and Sara Erickson of Bloomfield; two sisters, Sara C. Erickson of Denver, Colorado, and Mackenzie Brocuglio and her husband, Thomas, of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to meet Thursday, March 28, at St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, for a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The burial will be private.



Calling hours are Wednesday, March 27, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Libby Children Education Fund, c/o United Bank, 855 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Checks should be made payable to the Libby Children Education Fund, not the bank.



