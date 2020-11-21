1/1
Jessica Lynn "Jesse" Daleb
Jessica "Jesse" Lynn Daleb, 33, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020. Her loving family was by her side as she slipped away to be with the Lord.

Jessica's life was defined by the love and support that she gave freely and generously to her family - as a daughter, a sister, and an aunt to her nephew Corey. She leaves her dogs Poppy and Lola, who were faithful friends and companions. Jessica lived most of her life in Windsor, attending Windsor Public Schools and graduating from Windsor High School with the Class of 2006. She worked at Homewatch CareGivers for a number of years, and really enjoyed her working relationship with the office team and caregivers in Windsor. She loved music, animals, anything "Pink," and really loved connecting regularly with family and friends.

Jessica is survived by her mother, Lori Mgrdichian and stepfather, Michael Mgrdichian of Windsor; and her father, Steven Daleb of Okeechobee, Florida. She also leaves a sister, Danielle Daleb-Jaconetta, and nephew, Corey Jaconetta of Manchester; a sister, Christine Deschamps of Manchester; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the oncology and hospice teams at Hartford Healthcare for their compassionate and expert care throughout Jessica's illness.

Funeral and burial arrangements are being handled by Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. A private service will be held at Trinity Church in Windsor. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108.

For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, Nov. 28, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
November 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
November 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ivana DiGiovanni
Friend
November 20, 2020
I remember Jessie was always smiling even in a tough situation she always brought a smile. Lori and Mike I am soo deeply sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family now and always.
Wendylis
Friend
November 19, 2020
Lori, Mike, Danielle and to everyone that was touched by Jesse's life, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and I hope that the warm loving memories you have of her warms your heart and brings a smile to your face. I'll always be thinking of you.
Brian Neveu
Friend
