Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Cleveland Lucia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Cleveland Lucia was born in Monson, Massachusetts, Sept. 3, 1938, the youngest of five children of John and Alice Burke. She attended Monson schools and Springfield Trade. Joan received her high school diploma in 1991 at the age of 53.



She was married to Elmer Cleveland Sr. and they had six children, Sheila Machnik of Ware, Massachusetts, Linda Massino of Georgetown, Delaware, Anita Nadeau of West Warren, Massachusetts, and Brenda Cleveland of Gilbertville, Massachusetts. She was predeceased in death by her two sons, Paul Cleveland and Elmer Cleveland Jr. In 2002, Joan married Arnold Lucia in Enfield and gained five stepchildren, Tyarni Lucia of West Springfield, Trina Sanchez of Westfield, Massachusetts, Tyrone Lucia and Travis Lucia both of Lakeland, Florida, and Trevor Lucia, deceased.



Joan and Arnold had a combined family of 27 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Joan had worked at Monson and Belchertown state Hospitals, and later took care of all the office work for Lucia Plumbing. She loved to read and do crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed camping and motorcycle riding, being a lifetime member of the Ladies of Harley. Most of all she loved hearing from all the children. Joan passed away peacefully at home, in Lakeland, with Arnold by her side, thinking about and praying for her family.



There will be a graveside service at Enfield Street Cemetery in Enfield at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15.



Published in Journal Inquirer from June 11 to June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close