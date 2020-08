Or Copy this URL to Share

Joan Crowley Provencher Cournoyer died July 20, 2020, near Dublin, Georgia.



Born in Springfield, she was an Enfield resident, working for Westvaco/US Envelope and PTR Technologies for many years.



Her husband, Gerard Cournoyer, preceded her in death. She leaves sons, Ed (Jill), Kevin in central Florida, and Steve Provencher in Connecticut; daughter Jennifer (Mike) McLaughlin, Georgia; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, Ray (Helen) Crowley, and sister, Maureen (Dick) Sampson in Massachusetts.



Memorial service was private.





