Joan E. (Smith) Hammond, 90, of Enfield, peacefully passed away Nov. 14. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Raymond M. Hammond.

She was born Oct. 31, 1930, in Enfield. Joan graduated from Enfield High School in 1948. Joan worked for G. Fox & Co. for 21 years before retiring. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Bowers) Smith.

Joan leaves a son Gary Hammond and his wife, Marina of Enfield; a daughter Lori Hammond of East Windsor; a sister Gloria Hall of Hartford; four grandchildren Derek, Rachel, Marisa, and Michael; two great-grandchildren; and three nieces. She was predeceased by a brother Richard L. Smith; and twin granddaughters Jennifer and Heather.

She enjoyed traveling all over the world and country line dancing, and watching UConn women's basketball, and reading mystery novels.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
