Joan "Joanie" Guenard, 85, of Sebago, Maine, formerly of East Hartford, passed away on April 4, 2020, from complications from Parkinson.



She was born in Sidney, Maine on April 14, 1934, to parents Patrick and Rose (Pender) Dubord. Joan grew up in Augusta, Maine and graduated Cony High School. In 1953 she married Robert Guenard. Together they moved to East Hartford and raised their only son, David. Joanie enjoyed life and loved to travel, gardening, going to car shows and cruise in their "40 Ford" and most of all visiting with friends and family. After 36 years in Connecticut they retired to Sebago and built their dream home.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob" and his little buddy, "Rusty'; son, David, and his wife, Pam, of Broad Brook; her brother, Maurice, and his wife, Gloria, of Augusta; sisters-in-law Gerry, Claire and Shirley; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Raymond, Rosaire and Patrick.



A service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in Joan's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.



