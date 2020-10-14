1/1
Joan Hentschel
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Joan Hentschel, 73, of Hebron beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at home. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Lukas, she was born in Manchester on May 29, 1947. Joan grew up in Manchester. She later met and married Walter. They were blessed with two children. Joan worked at Albasi's Greenhouse seasonally. She also did all the book keeping for their family business Tri-State Equipment Repair. She enjoyed her beautiful home and property they later built together in Hebron.

In addition to her loving husband Walter, Joan is survived by her children, Donald Hentschel and his wife, Mary, of Hebron, and James Hentschel and his wife, Leane, of Columbia; and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Lauren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Care for the care and guidance provided during this difficult time.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a burial service on Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., in East Cemetery, Manchester.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Burial
11:00 AM
East Cemetery
