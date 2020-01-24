Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Church 41 Park St. Manchester , CT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Episcopal Church 41 Park St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan (DeMonte) Kelsey, 70, of Manchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



She exemplified a deep faith in HOPE and her tenacious spirit survived years of health related issues. Joan was born in Hartford to the late Edward DeMonte and Dorothy Williams of East Hartford on May 1, 1949. She attended East Catholic High School where she graduated in 1967. Upon graduation, she served as an executive secretary at Travelers and later served the Manchester Public School system as a secretary at both Illing Junior High School and, later, Bennett Middle School where she worked until her health issues forced retirement. Joan has been an inspiration to all those she has befriended and to countless unknown others who have been touched by her message of HOPE. In June of 2011, Joan suffered a heart attack and a few months later undiagnosed internal bleeding brought her to the brink of death. The vision of the word HOPE appeared before her and guided her recovery and the rest of her life. Despite poor mobility and painful hands, she meticulously worked on her HOPE drawing which later transformed into a card. Three hundred of these HOPE cards were given to cancer patients in honor of the Meg Berté Owen foundation and continue to this day to be shared with people experiencing hardship. A symbolic picture emerged that influenced Joan's positive mindset and spiritual faith, providing her strength and perseverance, as she remains engaged and influential in the lives of her family and friends, the Sparklettes, and the community.



Joan has been an active gardener and 40 year member of the Manchester Garden Club, where she previously served as president. She was awarded a lifetime membership to the Garden Club and served as the Garden Club's historian for a number of years. Her love for gardening was as much a hobby as it was a therapeutic outlet for her. She was active in the Town of Manchester Beautification Project and helped design many of the gardens throughout the town of Manchester. As an officer within the Manchester Garden Club, she remained instrumental in giving back to the community through the awarding of a college scholarship, continuation of garden therapy programs, town garden maintenance, memorial tree plantings, and donation of shrubs to landscape the Police Department building. Joan earned many first place awards at the annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show and in 2003 was awarded the Joyce P. Harris Award for Outstanding Horticultural Achievement. When Joan's mobility and health began to impede her ability to garden, her focus shifted towards accessible gardening designs which are inclusive for all. In the last 20 years, she has been instrumental in the creation of the beautiful Children's Butterfly Garden, which received a Certificate of Merit in Honor of Dean Day Saunders from the National Garden Club, Inc., in Northwest Park, the Communitas Gardens at MCC, and the Sensory Garden in Wickham Park. As always, Joan solicited the community to rally behind her vision and dream. The support of students from both Manchester and Cheney Tech high schools, in addition to the local Boy Scout troops in the area, brought her Butterfly Garden vision to life. Through Communitas, Joan worked collaboratively with others to facilitate the inclusion of ALL people into community life. Joan's insight and inspiration resulted in the creation of raised garden beds for people confined to wheelchairs or experiencing mobility restrictions which kept them from kneeling while gardening. People with disabilities, young and old, in conjunction with their able-bodied peers were afforded opportunities to connect with nature, get their hands dirty, and enjoy alternative ways to traditional gardening practices. A sensory garden, designed to engage the different human senses, was also designed and intended to be accessible by anyone. A person with a visual impairment was afforded an opportunity to smell the flowers, listen to the recorded sounds of nature, or experience the various textured leaves exhibit. Joan's voice was used as the voice of the Sensory Garden, which was created with the foresight in mind to allow Joan's influence to span future generations long after her passing. Joan championed a path that would allow people with and without disabilities the opportunity to enjoy gardening… She was a remarkable woman who found a way to share her soul with the community.



For those of us who were lucky enough to know Joan personally, or possess the HONOR of calling her "Mom" or "Gema," or her supportive husband, whose greatest treasure has been to have Joan by his side for over 52 years, our promise to you will be to continue to share your message of HOPE and share stories of your never-ending positivity, love, and support. We are your life's greatest achievement, your finished garden if you will. Planted within us are the virtues of STRENGTH, support, grit, tenacity, and love which will bloom love, kindness, and forgiveness for generations to follow.



Joan is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Kelsey of Manchester; sons Daniel Kelsey, his wife, Leah, of Atlanta, Georgia; Michael Kelsey, his wife, Amanda, and their two children, Mya and Kian, of Bolton; and Timothy Kelsey, and his three children, Vincent, Oliver, and Zanycca of Windsor Locks; pet Vandelaar; and her many friends who continue to carry forward her message of HOPE and strength.



Tierney Funeral Home at 219 W. Center St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, and a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Episcopal Church, 41 Park St., Manchester. Reception to follow after the burial at St. Mary Episcopal Church.



Flowers can be sent to Tierney Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Butterfly Garden, Communitas and/or the Meg Berté Owen Foundation.



"I realize now I'm meant to spread the message of HOPE. It's all about the message. HOPE doesn't cure all, but, when facing illness or everyday challenges, it helps fill your days with light instead of darkness" - Joan D. Kelsey. Lord, please welcome your servant and ambassador of HOPE and STRENGTH into your Eternal Kingdom.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







