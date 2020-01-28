Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish 370 May Road East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan M. (Garrity) Futtner, 78, of East Hartford, loving and devoted wife of over 58 years of James J. Futtner, passed peacefully surrounded by her cherished family on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center, Hartford.



Born in Hartford on Sept. 13, 1941, a daughter of the late George and Blanche (Laroche) Garrity, she had been a resident of East Hartford for most of her life. Joan was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1959. Joan got married at age 19 and proudly became a dedicated Navy wife while Jim served in the United States Navy. She never complained about raising their three children while Jim was away on assignment and at sea for many months at a time during his naval career. Upon Jim's retirement, they moved back and settled in East Hartford. A devout Catholic, Joan was a secretary and receptionist at St. Rose Church in East Hartford and St. Bridget School in Manchester. She later worked a job that she truly loved for 15 years as the secretary and receptionist for Dr. Sukwant Sethi, M.D., in East Hartford prior to her retirement. A talented painter, Joan enjoyed painting pictures for her family and friends to have. She also enjoyed camping, and traveling, especially to many military reunions with her beloved Jim. Most of all, Joan will be remembered by those who knew her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Bamma", great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend who made delicious peanut butter bars and blueberry squares.



In addition to her husband Jim, Joan is survived by her three special children: son Henry J. Futtner and his wife, Linda, of East Hartford, daughter Catherine A. Downs and her husband, Kevin, of Coventry, and son Jeffrey J. Futtner and his wife, Lisa, of South Windsor; her eight grandchildren whom she was beyond proud of and loved very much, Kelly Kehoe and her husband, John, of Manchester, Allison Futtner of Seattle, Washington, Brian Futtner and his fiancée, Stephanie Leon, of Newington, Courtney Downs of Cromwell, Ashley Downs of Manchester, Lauren Futtner of Randolph, Vermont, Jennifer Futtner of South Windsor, and Steven Futtner of South Windsor; and the lights of her life, her two great-grandchildren, Declan and Nora Kehoe, both of Manchester. She also leaves a brother, Dennis Garrity and his wife, Joan, of Chaplin; many adored nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and dear friends who were all very special to her.



Funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 30, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Thursday morning. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery-Veterans' Memorial Field, East Hartford.



Joan's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that you consider making memorial donations in Joan's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Joan's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Congestive Heart Inpatient Unit at St. Francis Hospital, and the nurses and therapists of the Visiting Nurse Health Services of CT in Vernon for their professionalism, excellent care, love, and compassion given to Joan and her entire family during her illness.



For any online expressions of sympathy to the family visit



www.desopoeh.com







