Joan Marie (Dudeck) DeGiacomo, 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Fred DeGiacomo, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Quincy, Massachusetts, one of two children of the late Joseph and Nellie (MacIver) Dudeck. Joan was educated in Springfield, and earned her degree from the University of Bridgeport. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of South Windsor for over 56 years where she served on the Board of Trustees, Board of Christian Education, Music Committee and a member of the church choir. A lover of classical music she was a member of the Manchester Symphony Orchestra and Chorale for more than 40 years, serving on the Board of Directors several times. Joan was a volunteer for the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Hartford, a volunteer at the Wood Memorial Library in South Windsor and also volunteered for the CT Radio Information System (CRIS) making weekly recordings for the blind. A lifelong member of the Republican Party in South Windsor, she served as president of the South Windsor Republican Women's Club, vice president of the First Congressional District Republican Women's Club and campaign manager for the South Windsor Republican Town Committee and as a poll worker in several different capacities. In addition to church, music and politics, Joan loved to play golf and was a 40-year member of the Tallwood Women's League in Hebron, serving on the Board of Directors for several years, and more recently a member of the Willowbrook Ladies League in South Windsor.
Joan is survived by her five children, daughter Noel Maull and her husband, John, and their three children; John Jr., and his wife Marisol and their children Miles and Alessandra; Joseph and his wife, Christa and their children Nathan and Dylan; Nicole Wheeler and her husband, Rob, and their children Gabrielle, Kylee and Samantha; son Gary and his wife,Teresa and their four children Eric, Alex, Eliza and Cayden; son Gregg and his wife, Margo Ann and their two children; Cory and his wife, Jordyn, and Kelsey; daughter Leah Ingersoll and her husband Peter, and their two children Mallory and James; and son Paul. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Shirley Dudeck; several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Roger Dudeck.
All are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor. All attendees are required to wear masks. Funeral services and burial in the Middletown Veterans Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of South Windsor Organ Fund or a charity of the donor's choice
.
To leave an online condolence please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com