Joan (Levesque) McDermott 91, of Manchester passed away on April 26, 2020.



She was the daughter of Emile and Anna (Chasse) Levesque of Keegan (Van Buren), Maine. She was the wife of Robert E. McDermott, predeceased in 1990. She had long careers at United Technologies in the Trade Shows and Promotions Department, and also at Fuss and O'Neill Civil Engineers. She most recently resided at the Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor along with her sister, Hermance Levesque.



She is survived by another sister, Jeanne McBurnie, of Bangor, Maine; son, Greg McDermott and wife, Mary, of Hebron; daughter, Jean Tomasko and husband, Brian, of Suffield; son, Steven McDermott and wife, Shari, of Coventry; four grandchildren, Brian McDermott, Devin McDermott, Quinn McDermott, and Kevin Tomasko; and many nieces and nephews.



Joan was an avid tennis player and fan of the sport.



Burial service will be private in Lynn, Massachusetts.



Memorial donations can be made to Samaritans Purse Emergency Medicine.



