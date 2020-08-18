Joan (Byron) "Turtle" Merrow joined her beloved husband, Harvey R. Merrow, on Aug. 15, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Bertha (McCall) Byron, and was born June 11, 1930, in Woburn, Massachusetts.Joan graduated with honors from Woburn High School in 1947, receiving the coveted Tidd Scholarship and was treasurer of her class. She graduated from Emmanuel College and thoroughly enjoyed attending the class reunions right up until her 80s. She was a teacher by vocation and a stained glass artisan by avocation, exhibiting her stained glass creations throughout New England.Joan graduated from Emmanuel College cum laude, receiving her Master's of Education from the University of Hartford and her 6th Year in Educational Technology from Central Connecticut State College with alternate classes from St. Joseph's College, where she was certified in history.Her first teaching position was at Berdette College, after which she returned to her hometown as a teacher at Woburn High School. She thoroughly enjoyed being a teacher for the Vernon, Connecticut school system at Rockville High School and Vernon Center Middle School until her retirement in 1998. She was so proud when her daughter, Marie, became a high school teacher.Married in 1953 to Lt. Harvey R. Merrow, they lived in Charleston, South Carolina, and Newport, Rhode Island. Later addresses would include Brighton and Worcester, Massachusetts, and finally Vernon, Connecticut, which became her permanent home where she raised her devoted family.She is survived by her protective son, Lewis W. Merrow III, and his amazing wife, Estela Merrow, of Vernon and her devoted daughter, Marie McDonald, and her compassionate husband, Timothy, of Ellington. Also surviving her are her three cherished grandchildren: Jennifer Evans and her husband, Matthew, Michael McDonald and his friend, Blair Southworth, and Christopher Merrow. She also had two entertaining great-grandchildren, Anna Marie and Lewis Evans. Joan also leaves behind many beacons of light otherwise known as her nephews and nieces.Joan's humor and curiosity will be missed. A 15-minute trip to the local Stop and Shop would take hours because she would run into former students and fellow teachers and she would want to know all about their lives. Her memory about details of people's lives was exemplary.We would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Michael Bey, Kathy Foss Brown, and all the staff at Dr. Bey's office for their care, compassion, and attention. The family also wants to thank her neighbors, the Kochs and the Haines, who let Joan wander into their lives and homes.Funeral services and burial in St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville, will be private. There are no calling hours. After life settles down and we can socially not distance, there will be a "celebration of the life of Joan" reception at a place, date, and time to be announced. Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to Lyme Disease and Research atTo leave an online condolence, please visit