Daughter of the late David and Rosalie (Dupuy) Burlock, Joan enjoyed life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Wally Huhtala; their son, Eric Huhtala; and their daughter, Susan Morrone. She is survived by her son, Mark Huhtala of Manchester; two brothers, Rodney (Daniele) Burlock of Nova Scotia and Rodger (Georgette) Burlock of New Brunswick; daughter-in-law, Julie Huhtala of Maryland. She also leaves behind her grandkids, Tim Huhtala and his wife, Veronica, Christopher Huhtala, Stephanie Huhtala, Justin Morrone, Alieah Morrone, Michael Huhtala; and three loving great grandchildren, Cameron and Kaylee Huhtala, Niyah Patricia Whitworth.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, today, Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Funeral services for Joan will be celebrated at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, Tuesday, Aug. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. Guests are welcome to assemble at the funeral home prior to the Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.



