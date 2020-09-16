Joan (Roberts) Polansky, 89, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Nicholas Polansky Jr. (2003), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Curtin) Roberts, she grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts and has lived most of her life in East Hartford and Vernon. Joan was a proud homemaker and loved caring for everyone by always making a comfortable home for her husband, her children and their friends. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, "Nana," sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.Prior to her retirement in 1997, Joan was employed at Fleet Bank, and formerly at Connecticut Bank and Trust for many years. Joan was also a longtime member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post 2083 in East Hartford.She is survived by her children, Roberta "Bobbie" Owens of Bloomfield, Debra LeBel of Bloomfield, Wayne Polansky and his wife, Julie, of Vernon, and Niki DeRosie and her fiancé, Joseph Colla, of Windsor; three grandchildren, Zachary Polansky, Jenelle DeRosie, and Nicholas Polansky; her sister, Alice Paige of Newport Beach, California, and her sister-in-law, Celia Skiba and her husband, Danny, of East Hartford. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Jessica Ann Polansky.The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice of Rocky Hill, CT with an extra special thank you to Magaly San Martin for the wonderful care she gave to Joan.Graveside services for family and friends will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Valley Falls Cemetery, Valley Falls Road, Vernon. Everyone is asked to wear face coverings for the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's memory may be made to Hockanum Valley Community Council, 29 Naek Road, Suite 5a, Vernon CT 06066.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit