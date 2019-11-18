Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Conable) Smith. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Bernard Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish 426 Hazard Ave. Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan (Conable) Smith, 83, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Springfield, daughter of the late George and Genevieve (Trombley) Conable, she lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Joan worked for the town of Enfield for 25 years and retired in 2000 as the executive secretary for the town manager. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, playing pool, and spending time with her Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters. Joan was very active in the Enfield community. She was a founding member of the Friendship House, sang in the Community Choir, and served on several boards and committees to help make her town a better place to live. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church where she had been a member of the choir and the Rosary Guild.



She was predeceased by a son, John Kelly. She leaves her husband of 49 years, Robert J. Smith; three sons and their wives, Thomas and Cayce Kelly of Michigan, James and Michelle Kelly of Suffield, and Paul and Charlene Kelly of Enfield; two daughters, Kathleen Kelly of Newington and Joanne Smith of Enfield; a sister, Alice DeVivo of Agawam, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.



Joan's family would like to offer a thank you to the Hartford Healthcare Hospice staff and a special thank you to her caregiver, Maya.



Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Calling hours are Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The burial will be private.



Donations may be made to the , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.







