Joan Upton, 82, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.



Joan was the daughter of the late Ray and Helen Upton, owners of Upton Construction in Coventry. During her grammar school years, Joan worked for the Salvation Army in Coventry and became the youngest lifeguard instructor they ever had. She went on to attend Windham High and became active in sports, such as swimming, baseball, basketball, and volleyball. Joan worked for Southern New England Telephone Co. for 35 years, and during that time she became president of the local Pioneers of America and was a top seller in sales, receiving many awards. Joan was a very active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Manchester. Once she moved to South Windsor, she became a member of the Red Hatters and took up golf. She was very passionate about both the men and women's UConn basketball teams. Throughout her life, Joan had a deep love for all animals and always found a way to bring that special joy into her home. Her most recent kitty, Anna, brought her so much happiness and comfort. Whenever she passed by an animal she made a point to engage in conversation with the owners so that she could pet their fur-babies.



Along with her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Richard Upton of New York and Florida, who was an artist and encouraged Joan to use her artistic abilities to design and build her own home; and her sister, Constance Greene of Mansfield. She leaves behind two daughters, Colleen Moriarty of Florida and Maureen Moriarty of Vernon; a granddaughter, Erin of Florida; one brother, Robert Upton of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be held Friday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made in Joan's memory to a local nonprofit/no kill animal rescue organization of your choice.



