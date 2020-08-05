Joan W. (Welter) Pelletier, 86, of Westfield, Massachusetts, and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Paul E. Pelletier (2009). She was born on Aug. 4, 1933, in Simsbury to the late William and Gertrude (Boudreau) Welter. She was a graduate of Simsbury High School and had resided in Enfield for 55 years and the past two years at The Arbors in Westfield, Massachusetts. Before retiring Joan was employed as an administrative assistant with Aetna Life Insurance for many years, as well as being a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family and home.
She had a passion for cats, enjoyed reading, dancing and spending time with family and friends, including the gang at Shaker Heights.
Joan is survived by a son, Gary Pelletier and his wife, Debbie, of Enfield; a daughter, Diane Flathers of West Springfield, Massachusetts; a daughter-in-law, Eileen Pelletier of South Windsor; her six loving grandchildren, Megan and Dan Card, Jessica Pelletier, Brianna Pelletier, Alyson Flathers, Brian Pelletier, and Robert Pelletier; and her four beloved great-grandchildren, Landon and Finn Card, Max Carra, and Jaxon Reed. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Welter of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Glenn Pelletier; a son-in-law, Keith Flathers, and a brother, Robert Welter.
Relatives and friends may gather with her family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road. Enfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. Due to the health crisis, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., 4B Southington, CT 06489-1058 or the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
To leave an online condolence message for the family or for more information, visitwww.brownememorialchapels.com