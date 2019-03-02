Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann R. Plickys. View Sign

Joann R. Plickys died peacefully, Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019. She was 82.



Joann was born to Bernard and Mildred (Simonavicius) Russlan on May 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Joann is survived by her children, daughter, Jeanene Neff and husband, Rod, son, Michael Plickys and wife, Donna, son, Mark Plickys and wife, Kristine; 'JoJo's' grandchildren Katelyn, Kyle, Jonathan, Ryan, Emma and Colin; and her sister, Phyllis Poleski and husband, Richard. Joann was predeceased by her husband, Robert; and sister, Bernice.



Joann led a full and active life. After marriage, Joann and Robert relocated to Connecticut. Once her children were school-age, Joann began working for the town of Ellington. After being in the Building Department and then in the Tax Collectors Office, Joann then went to work for the law office of Ford, Oberg, Manion & Houck, P.C. in Vernon. Joann always wanted to further her education, so she enrolled and received her associates degree from Asnuntuck Community College. Joann loved to travel, visiting many locations in Europe and across the U.S. She enjoyed art, time with her family, grandchildren, friends, and her "ladies lunches.'. She always had a warm smile and will be missed by all.



A special thank you to the staff at The Residence at South Windsor Farms for the wonderful care and comfort provided to JoJo.



Services will be at the convenience of the family.



In memory of Joann, please consider a donation to the



www.alz.org/ct



