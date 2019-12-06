Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn T. Torres. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn T. Torres, 88, of Somers, beloved wife of John R. Torres for 65 years, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



The daughter of the late Isador and Margret (Patrinovic) Tonsick, she was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and raised in Aliquippa near Pittsburgh. She lived in Somers for over 51 years. Devoted to her faith and her family, JoAnn was a communicant of St. Michael Parish in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Over the years, JoAnn enjoyed traveling, dancing, theater with her husband, and going on retreats at The Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center. She was an avid reader and article clipper, always passing out articles to whomever she felt would benefit from reading them. She was an excellent baker and delighted in sharing her breads and recipes with her children, grandchildren, and friends. But most of all, she enjoyed her family and family gatherings, never wanting to miss a moment by leaving too early. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her pride and joy.



Besides her husband John, the love of her life and best friend, she is survived by six children, John Torres Jr. and his wife, Sue of South Windsor, Mark Torres and his wife Sue, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Kathy Vamvilis and her husband, Nick of Somers, Jerry Torres and his wife, Becky of Enfield, Nancy Rossi and her husband, Gordon of Glastonbury, and Lara Heline and her husband, Chris of Amesbury, Massachusetts; 17 grandchildren, John Michael Torres, Matthew (Rikki) Torres, Christopher Torres, Colin Torres, Cooper Torres, Melissa (Kevin) Bailey, Nicole (Justin) Andrews, Peter Vamvilis (aka Taki), Gretchyn Betts (Zac Whittle), Garrett Torres, Megan Torres, Kathryn Torres, Alyson Torres, Morgan Rossi, Hayden Rossi, Calvin Heline, and Tucker Heline; five great-grandchildren, Elijah Torres, Bradan Torres, Parker Torres, Connor Torres, and Brayson Whittle. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by three brothers, Rudy, John, and Joseph Tonsick; and three sisters, Mary Yager, Fee Janicki, and Rose Fergus. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Mon., Dec. 9, 2019, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Michael Parish (please meet at church), 128 Maple St., East Longmeadow. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.



Donations in JoAnn's memory may be made to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 or St. Michael Parish, 128 Maple St, East Longmeadow MA 01028.



To leave online condolences, please visit







