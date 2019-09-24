Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Church 33 West St. Vernon/Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne (Blazejewski) Borysevicz, 78, of Vernon, beloved wife of Frank Borysevicz, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.



She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Stanley and Stephanie (Wolanski) Blazejewski.



Along with her loving husband, Frank, Joanne leaves her amazing children: her daughter, Anita and her partner, Frank; her son, Peter and his wife, Polly, and their daughters, Josie and Emma; and her son, Andrew. Other family members include her brother, Dan and his wife, Nancy; her brother, Carl and his wife, Alicia; her brother-in-law, Peter Borysevicz and his wife, Mary Jo; nieces and nephews, Kenneth and Jeanne, Amanda and Anthony, Lauren and Josh, Kris, Melinda, and Mathieu, and their children.



Joanne began her career working for the FBI in New York City. She married the love of her life, Frank, in June 1963, and they moved to Connecticut in January of 1966. Joanne was a stay-at-home mom and started a secretarial business in her home. She did work for Herb Hannabury when he was coroner of Tolland County; for Jim Conway, a private investigator; and for Wilma Scott Heidi, who at the time was President of the National Organization for Women. In 1984, Joanne joined the Attorney General's Office and stayed there for 16 years, retiring as executive secretary to then Attorney General Richard Blumenthal. She was also a hospice volunteer for over 16 years and greatly enjoyed volunteering in the Vernon Reads Program at Skinner Road School.



She loved spending time with her family, traveling, and enjoying the company of many friends, especially "The Birthday Group."



Her family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. meeting directly at St. Joseph's Church, 33 West St., Vernon/Rockville. Burial will be private at the request of her family.



Memorial donations may be made in Joanne's memory to St. Joseph's Parish in Vernon/Rockville.



