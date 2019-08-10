Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Family Church 23 Simon Rd Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne (Dippel) Kneiss, 72, of Enfield, beloved wife of 53 years to Albert Kneiss, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.



Daughter of the late of Joseph F. and Mary Anna (Guzie) Dippel, 80, she was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April 26, 1947. She later moved to Enfield where she lived for over 65 years. Joanne was a member of one of the last graduating classes of Our Lady of Angels Academy. While raising her family, she taught ceramics in her home. Joanne later attended college and had a long career in Information Technology in the insurance industry and later for the town of Enfield. Outside of work, Joanne enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She was an active member of the Enfield Garden Club, the Inland Wetlands Commission, and the Berkshire Botanical Gardens. She was a faithful communicant of Holy Family Church.



Joanne is survived by her children, Colene Ceniglio of Enfield, Brenda Lumbert and her husband, Butch of Enfield, and Wendy Lockner and her husband, Paul of Michigan; her grandchildren, Kyle and Madison Lumbert, Megan, Caitlin, and Samantha Ceniglio, and Lucas, Charlotte, Maria, and Isabella Lockner; her brother, Joseph Dippel and his wife Mary of Massachusetts; her sisters, Marian Dippel of Enfield, Chris Monroe and her husband, Scott of Maine, and Kathy Noyes and her husband, Ralph of Columbia; her brother-in-law, Tom Blazinski of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Elaine Blazinski.



Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Joanne's life will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery.



Donations in Joanne's memory may be made to LifeChoice Donor Services, Attn: Caitlyn Bernabucci, 340 W Newberry Rd A, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



