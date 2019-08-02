Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne L. Amsden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne L. Amsden, age 88, of Milton, Delaware, formerly of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Delaware.



Joanne was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on July 28, 1931, daughter of the late William and Effie Pelletier. She had worked as a dental assistant prior to her retirement. Joanne was a talented quilter and received numerous awards for her handiwork. She also enjoyed making porcelain dolls, working on ceramics and creating beautiful stained glass pieces. Joanne was also well known for her writing skills as an accomplished poet and author of the book, "Written on the Scrolls of the Clouds." She will be remembered for her love of family and of God and her creativity.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. Amsden; her eight siblings; and a son-in-law, Michele Magaletta. Joanne is survived by her four children, Gayla D. Matos and her husband, David of Milton, Terry W. Amsden and his wife, Cynthia of Brunswick, Maine, Denise L. Magaletta of Milton, and Laurie J. Amsden-Mulé and her husband, Michael of Enfield; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.



A funeral service was held at noon today, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Deleware.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joanne's name to New Life Bible Fellowship, 24771 Cannon Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting







Joanne L. Amsden, age 88, of Milton, Delaware, formerly of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Delaware.Joanne was born in Presque Isle, Maine, on July 28, 1931, daughter of the late William and Effie Pelletier. She had worked as a dental assistant prior to her retirement. Joanne was a talented quilter and received numerous awards for her handiwork. She also enjoyed making porcelain dolls, working on ceramics and creating beautiful stained glass pieces. Joanne was also well known for her writing skills as an accomplished poet and author of the book, "Written on the Scrolls of the Clouds." She will be remembered for her love of family and of God and her creativity.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold L. Amsden; her eight siblings; and a son-in-law, Michele Magaletta. Joanne is survived by her four children, Gayla D. Matos and her husband, David of Milton, Terry W. Amsden and his wife, Cynthia of Brunswick, Maine, Denise L. Magaletta of Milton, and Laurie J. Amsden-Mulé and her husband, Michael of Enfield; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and one on the way.A funeral service was held at noon today, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Deleware.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joanne's name to New Life Bible Fellowship, 24771 Cannon Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close