Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 Memorial service 1:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 Obituary

Joanne (Keating) LeDuc, 83, of Vernon, beloved wife of 62 years to Ernest LeDuc Jr., passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019.



Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Alden and Mildred (Flanagan) Keating, she grew up in Medford, Massachusetts and lived in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Bloomfield before moving to Vernon 16 years ago. Joanne earned her undergraduate degree from Emmanuel College in Boston. She was an elementary school teacher for several years at St. Thomas the Apostle School and St. Timothy Middle School, both in West Hartford, before her retirement in 1992. She enjoyed reading, knitting, going to the beach, and vacationing on Cape Cod. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mark LeDuc and his wife, Natalia, of Newark, Vermont, Michael LeDuc and his wife, Desha, of Cumming, Georgia, and Maura Anderson and her husband, Rich, of Cromwell; her 11 grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Lindsey, Anna, Anthony, Katie, Sammy, Will, Claire, RJ, and Amanda; her great-granddaughter, Evie; her brother, John Keating and his wife, Susan, of Dennis, Massachusetts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her twin sisters, Patty Walker and Bobbi Dube; and her cousin, Sheila Semeraro.



Joanne's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Francis Hospital for the wonderful, compassionate care that she received.



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours Tuesday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joanne's memory may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle School, 25 Dover Road, West Hartford, CT 06119 or to St. Timothy Middle School, 225 King Philip Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117.



