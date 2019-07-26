Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnne M. (Luce) Blazawski, 86, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Raymond Blazawski, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her daughters.



She was born in Anson, Maine, May 24, 1933, daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie (Des Chenes) Luce. JoAnne grew up in Hartford and graduated with the Class of 1952 from Hartford High School. She was married to the love of her life, Raymond Blazawski July 30, 1955, and together they lived in East Hartford and Glastonbury before moving to South Windsor in 1965. She worked for The Aetna in Hartford and later, Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club for over 32 years, retiring in 2003. JoAnne cherished the time she spent with family and friends, traveling to the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, and around New England. She had a great sense of humor, a wonderfully positive outlook on life and was loved by many.



She leaves her daughters, RaeAnn Blazawski of South Windsor and Susan Mazur and Brian Bynes of Coventry; her granddaughter, Aubrie Mazur and Aaron Tierney of Enfield; and her sister, Donna Caputa of Hartford; her honorary daughters, Christine Kilburn, Linda Parent and her furry friend, Noah; her sister-in-law, Mary Caputa of Newington; and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Caputa II.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Meredith Elco and the staff at Kimberly Hall, the staff at St. Francis ICU, and the wonderful ladies at VT Salon, Vernon.



Her family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Windsor Food & Fuel Bank or a charity of the donors' choice.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







