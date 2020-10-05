Joanne "Joni" Nancy Sevarino (nee Giavanna Nunzia Cancemi), 92, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Nov. 4, 1927, in the Bronx, New York. Her mother, Maria Puma, died in childbirth with a baby boy when Joni was 23 months old. She and her identical twin, Lillian, were raised by her wonderful father, Angelo. The girls moved to Thompsonville, when Joni was about 13. A few years later, she met her future husband, Paul Joseph Sevarino, when he was in the U.S. Army Air Forces. Joni and Paul were married at St. Patrick Church in a grand double wedding in Thompsonville on April 19, 1947. They had three children, Paulette, Angelo, and Kevin. They later moved to West Hartford in 1968. Joni trained at St. Francis Hospital, and worked for a chiropractor in West Hartford and then dentist in West Springfield, until joining McCook Hospital in Hartford, as an EKG/EEG technician in 1968. McCook became the UConn Health Center in Farmington in 1971, and after almost 20 years she retired from there in 1987. In retirement, Joni and Paul were avid world travelers and also enjoyed day trips to local flea markets, antique shops, and tag sales. Joni had a keen eye for collectables and finding the perfect gifts for her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed dolls, Pinocchios, Hummels, glassware, Limoges Boxes, Beanie Babies, and books. When home, she loved embroidering and cross-stitched quilts, wall hangings, and pillowcases that displayed her deep love and dedication to her family. Joni was an active member of Elmwood and West Hartford Senior Centers where she volunteered taking blood pressures in her community. She enjoyed playing bingo and going on trips offered by the Senior Center. She and Paul were an inspiring couple who loved and adored their 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She always put family first and was present and active in all of their lives. The highlight of the year was Christmas Eve at their house, which happened consecutively for 72 years. "Nana" had a special bond with each and every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Both Paul and Joni were able to remain in their beloved West Hartford home until their passing.She was predeceased by her mother, Maria, her father, Angelo; her husband, Paul, two months shy of their 70th wedding anniversary; and her son-in-law, Robert A. Morse II.She is survived by her sister, Lillian; her daughter, Paulette Morse of Amesbury, Massachusetts; her son and daughter-in-law, Angelo and Jean Sevarino of Broad Brook; and her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Sevarino and Kim Kelvey-Sevarino of Cheshire; her grandchildren, Allison and Kevin Stone, Melissa and Jeffrey Carrington, Matthew and Lora Sevarino, David and Julie LaPointe, Courtney Sevarino, James Burghoff, Christopher Burghoff, Michael Sevarino and Marlyse Toussou, Nicholas Sevarino and Marina Raynis, Laura and Philip Vogt; and the great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jacob, and Benjamin Stone, Natalie and Grace Carrington, Anthony, Andrew, and Nicholas Sevarino, Emily, Britney, Tiffany, and Ava LaPointe, Chayton and Isaac Gonzalez, and Lucas Paul Vogt.The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Kinga, Lilianna, Dominika and Katarzyna, and the superior ICU team at UConn Health Center for their compassionate care.Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service was held on Oct. 2.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Elmwood Senior Center, 1106 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110.For information to view her previously recorded service or to leave online expressions of sympathy please visit