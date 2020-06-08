Joanne (Nivison) Page
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Joanne (Nivison) Page, 84, of South Windsor, loving Mother and Nana passed away peacefully after a short illness.

Joanne was born on Oct. 12, 1935, in Waterville, Maine, daughter of the late James and Florence Nivison. She lived in Waterville before moving to South Windsor 61 years ago. Joanne was a retired sales clerk from Sears and J.C.Penney. She very much enjoyed and looked forward to her lunches with the Sears Gals at Olive Garden. Joanne loved going to the South Windsor Senior Center where she especially enjoyed playing bingo.

She was the loving wife for 31 years of the late Jules "Buck" Page. Joanne is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Page) Shute and her husband, Christopher Shute, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, and Lauren Page of South Windsor, with whom she made her home. She was proud of her two grandsons, Tyler Shute and Courtney Halpern of Boston, and Dylan Shute and Chandler Maskal of Melrose, Massachusetts. She also leaves her brother, Harvey Nivison and his wife, Kathy, of Tolland; five nephews; one niece; and her Aunt Lorraine McKechnie of Huntsville, Alabama. Joanne had many friends who will miss her, especially Bob and Fran Nadeau, and Jan McCall.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor, Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Attendees are asked to wear masks and honor social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074, for the benefit of a new Bingo Board in her memory.

To leave an online condolence please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 8, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
June 7, 2020
Sue and Lauren, I'm so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I remember her as a happy woman with a great sense of humor. My thoughts are with your family.
Rose Frost
June 7, 2020
Joanne : my dear friend . You will be miss . Wish I had a chance to visit with you one more time in person before you left us . You will always be in my heart and the heart of many people .
"What a beautiful difference one single life made"
Though we know heaven has welcome a very special person, our hearts still feel the sorrow .
With Sincere Sympathies to the family .
Andre & Helene Pelletier
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved