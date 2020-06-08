On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Joanne (Nivison) Page, 84, of South Windsor, loving Mother and Nana passed away peacefully after a short illness.Joanne was born on Oct. 12, 1935, in Waterville, Maine, daughter of the late James and Florence Nivison. She lived in Waterville before moving to South Windsor 61 years ago. Joanne was a retired sales clerk from Sears and J.C.Penney. She very much enjoyed and looked forward to her lunches with the Sears Gals at Olive Garden. Joanne loved going to the South Windsor Senior Center where she especially enjoyed playing bingo.She was the loving wife for 31 years of the late Jules "Buck" Page. Joanne is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Page) Shute and her husband, Christopher Shute, of Mashpee, Massachusetts, and Lauren Page of South Windsor, with whom she made her home. She was proud of her two grandsons, Tyler Shute and Courtney Halpern of Boston, and Dylan Shute and Chandler Maskal of Melrose, Massachusetts. She also leaves her brother, Harvey Nivison and his wife, Kathy, of Tolland; five nephews; one niece; and her Aunt Lorraine McKechnie of Huntsville, Alabama. Joanne had many friends who will miss her, especially Bob and Fran Nadeau, and Jan McCall.A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor, Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Attendees are asked to wear masks and honor social distancing.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074, for the benefit of a new Bingo Board in her memory.To leave an online condolence please visit