Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Job C. Wood, 85, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Born in Los Angeles, California, on July 22, 1934, he was the son of the late Fisher and Ruby (Crawford) Wood and grew up in San Bernardino, California. Job joined the U.S. Navy after high school and traveled the world, proudly serving during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After 21 years of faithful service to our country, he was honorably discharged in 1973, having achieved the rank of chief petty officer.
Job lived in Millville, Rhode Island, from 1973 to 1978. In 1978, he moved to Connecticut and worked for the Hamilton Standard Space and Sea Division for 30 years. He retired from Hamilton as the foreman of the Maritime department in 2007.
Job has been a Friend of Bill's for the past 43 years. He touched countless lives with his kindness, strength, and sense of humor.
He will be greatly missed by his three loving children, Jay Wood and his wife, Janice Lepage, of Enfield, Guy Wood and his wife, Gina Wood, of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alie Wood of Enfield; two stepsons, Robert L. Murray and Arthur L. Murray of Lewiston, Maine; five grandchildren, Shannon Gonzalez and her husband, Juan, Kaitlyn Churchill, Tom Stagg, Amanda Stagg, and Jake Crawford Wood; and three great-grandchildren, Aria, Jewel, and Leah Gonzalez.
His family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held privately for family at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
For online condolences, please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
