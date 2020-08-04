1/1
Jody L. Hunt
Jody L. Hunt, 54, of Suffield, beloved wife of David Hunt, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late N. Joseph Taylor and Jacqueline (Whalen) Gallagher. She was raised in Enfield and lived in Suffield for 14 years. Jody was employed with Southern Auto Sales for 18 years and was a member of West Suffield Congregational Church. She enjoyed being anywhere as long as it was in the Caribbean, especially on a cruise. She also enjoyed camping, dancing, reading, and supporting her favorite team, the New England Patriots. She was a Gold Star Mother that had an interest in the Patriot Guard Riders and the Honor and Remember Flag. Her most precious time was spent with her grandchildren. In loving memory of her late son, she published his biography, "Dragonfly Visits In Loving Memory Of PVT Sammuel Mercouriou," in 2013.

Besides her husband, David, and her mother, Jacqueline, Jody is survived by two daughters, Kelly Munroe and her husband, Geoffrey, of East Windsor and Shannon Todaro and her husband, John, of Wethersfield. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eleanor and John Todaro Jr. and Julian and Brooklyn Munroe; and her brother, James Taylor and his wife, Susie, of East Windsor. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her son, Sammuel Mercouriou.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St, Windsor Locks. A funeral service will be celebrated for Jody at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Suffield Cemetery.

Donations in Jody's memory may be made to the Suffield Aid Foundation for Cancer, www.suffieldeaa.org/donations.html

or to Joe Andruzzi's Cancer Foundation www.joeandruzzifoundation.org

To leave online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




