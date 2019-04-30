Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna J. O'Neill. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Wake 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Bridget's Church 80 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Johanna J. O'Neill passed away at home Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Johanna was born in New York City, Aug. 12, 1927, the fourth and youngest child of James and Johanna Delaney O'Neill. Raised in Flushing, New York, Johanna graduated from Saint Michael's and Flushing High School. She received a certificate for completion of the two-year College at Sixty Program at Fordham University. Johanna was employed by Pan American Airlines Manhattan office for 35 years. Johanna was a world traveler long before it was fashionable. During her life, she traveled throughout North America and Europe. Her most memorable trips were to Japan, Egypt, India, Russia, and on an African safari. During her lifetime she volunteered for numerous church and community organizations in Flushing, Westbrook, and Manchester. Johanna loved music, dancing, and bowling. She was an accomplished artist, having painted beautiful pieces for family and friends. Johanna was always proud of her Irish heritage and her Catholic faith was central to her life.Johanna was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Joan O'Neill; and special friends, Frank and Barbara Kirchoff. She is survived by her sisters, Mary and Betty O'Neill; her nephews and their wives, John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill and his partner, Maia Maggadini.The O'Neill family wishes to publicly acknowledge and thank her caregivers Seongyi Diana and Collette Lessard for their devotion to the well being of Johanna.The wake will be held Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.The funeral Mass will be Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. at Saint Bridget's Church, 80 Main St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donation be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society at Saint Bridget's.For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

