John A. "Vern" Faulkner Jr., 64, of Manchester, passed away suddenly on Aug. 3, 2020.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Karen "Q" Quaglia; his loving mother, Joan Faulkner of Bolton; his three brothers: James and his wife, Patricia, of Rockville; Jay and his life partner, Sandy, of Smithville Flats, New York; and Joseph and his wife, Yolande, of Bolton. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his father, John "Jack" Faulkner Sr.; his brother, Jesse; and sister, Jean.



John was a graduate of Cheney Tech and a truck driver for many years. Most recently he worked on an animal feed farm. John was an avid fisherman and hunter and especially enjoyed these hobbies at his favorite property in Maine. John will be dearly missed by many friends.



Services will be private.









