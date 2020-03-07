Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church Send Flowers Obituary

John A. Padegimas, 93, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Loretta (Paradis) Padegimas ,died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Glastonbury, son of the late Augustus and Sophie (Tomashefski) Padegimas.



John was a lifelong resident of South Windsor and graduate of Ellsworth High School with the Class of 1944. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning home from the service he was married to the love of his life, Loretta Paradis, and together they lived in South Windsor, where they raised a family. John worked for Underwood Typewriter and retired as an assembly foreman after many years of service. He also worked for Eckart & Finard Inc. and Gerber Scientific.



He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and would attend Mass daily when his health allowed him to. John was a talented woodworker and enjoyed fixing and building. He built his home in South Windsor and a summer home on Lake Chaffee in Ashford. He truly enjoyed spending summers at the lake with family and friends. He was a generous man and would always lend a hand to anyone in need. John also enjoyed trips to the casino.



He is survived by his son, Donald Padegimas, and his wife, Cathy, of South Windsor; his daughter, Janet Hill, and her husband, Peter, of Tolland; his grandchildren, Alex Hill and his fiancé Hannah Trieb, Jennifer Karcich and her husband, Derek, Alison Fetta and her husband, Fiorigio, and Spencer Hill and his wife, Danielle; his great-grandchildren, Kaia Karcich, Braden Karcich, Fiorigio Fetta, Domenico Fetta, Lucas Hill, Wesley Hill; his brother-in-law, Peter Paradis, and his wife, Rachel; and his sister-in-law, Marie Kloc. He also leaves his granddogs who he loved, Riley Girl and Norman.



His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Monday, March 9, at 9 a.m.,at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. Francis of Assisi Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Poquonock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, c/o St. Junipero Serra Parish, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, CT 06078.



For online condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







John A. Padegimas, 93, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Loretta (Paradis) Padegimas ,died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Glastonbury, son of the late Augustus and Sophie (Tomashefski) Padegimas.John was a lifelong resident of South Windsor and graduate of Ellsworth High School with the Class of 1944. He went on to serve our country during World War II with the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning home from the service he was married to the love of his life, Loretta Paradis, and together they lived in South Windsor, where they raised a family. John worked for Underwood Typewriter and retired as an assembly foreman after many years of service. He also worked for Eckart & Finard Inc. and Gerber Scientific.He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and would attend Mass daily when his health allowed him to. John was a talented woodworker and enjoyed fixing and building. He built his home in South Windsor and a summer home on Lake Chaffee in Ashford. He truly enjoyed spending summers at the lake with family and friends. He was a generous man and would always lend a hand to anyone in need. John also enjoyed trips to the casino.He is survived by his son, Donald Padegimas, and his wife, Cathy, of South Windsor; his daughter, Janet Hill, and her husband, Peter, of Tolland; his grandchildren, Alex Hill and his fiancé Hannah Trieb, Jennifer Karcich and her husband, Derek, Alison Fetta and her husband, Fiorigio, and Spencer Hill and his wife, Danielle; his great-grandchildren, Kaia Karcich, Braden Karcich, Fiorigio Fetta, Domenico Fetta, Lucas Hill, Wesley Hill; his brother-in-law, Peter Paradis, and his wife, Rachel; and his sister-in-law, Marie Kloc. He also leaves his granddogs who he loved, Riley Girl and Norman.His family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Monday, March 9, at 9 a.m.,at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. Francis of Assisi Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Poquonock.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, c/o St. Junipero Serra Parish, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, CT 06078.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close