John A. Patalik, 59, of Enfield, passed away at his home Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.



Born Jan. 6, 1960, in Springfield, son of the late Edward and Patricia (Dansereau) Patalik, he lived in Enfield all his life. He last worked for SSC as a security officer. He had a love for fishing, he was an avid New York Giants and Boston Red Sox fan, and he had a kind soul.



He is survived by his five siblings, Susan Jean Miller and her husband, Thomas, of Southwick, Massachusetts, Jacqueline Anne Pashko and her partner, Herb Mayer, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Edward Patalik of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Joseph Patalik and his partner, Pamela Fox, of Enfield, and Lara Novak and her husband, Joe, of Windsor; and five nieces and nephews, Jason Raddison, Anna Patalik, Anthony Patalik, Michael Patalik, and Aleksondra Patalik.



Funeral services are private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



