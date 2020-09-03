1/1
John "Fred" Audette
John "Fred" Audette, 73, beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Brien) Audette, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born March 31, 1947, in Hartford, son of the late Joseph Raymond and Doris M. (Sampica) Audette. He was raised in Manchester, attending St. James and East Catholic schools before receiving his master's in teaching from Central Connecticut State University in 1969. That same year, Fred began his 35-year career as a teacher in the Bolton School System. "Mr. A" taught history, geography, and social studies at high school and junior high levels. In addition to his years enriching thousands of young Bolton students, Fred was proud of his long career as a Connecticut State Marshall for Tolland County. Fred's other passions included detailing his restored 1966 Ford Mustang, tailgating at Army Football games, and cheering on the Red Sox and the Huskies.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife Kathy, and four children, Joseph Audette and his fiancé, Jennifer Li, of San Francisco, California, Corry Johnson and her husband, Daniel, of Phoenix, Arizona, Alexis Pleva of Vernon, and Samuel Pleva and his wife, Ashley, of Somers; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, and Gideon Johnson, Mikai Sherman, Elijah, Aria, and Addison Pleva; five siblings, Michael Audette and his wife, Jeanine, Charles Audette and his wife, Karen, Janet Bodeman and her husband, Charles, Suzanne Jackson, and Diane Sullivan and her husband, John; former spouse Louise Audette, mother to Corry and Joseph. Besides both parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Ralph Jackson; a brother, Joseph; and nieces, Laura and Kimbra.

Funeral services will be private on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., and streamed at

facebook.com/TierneyFuneralHome

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced once social gatherings no longer carry risk.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the newly established Fred Audette Memorial Scholarship by donating to

boltonscholarshipfund.org

John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. For condolences online please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
facebook.com/TierneyFuneralHome
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
September 2, 2020
Mr. A was a beacon of light in my life. He was one of those teachers that I am great full to have had. He will be missed. I know what it’s like to loose a parent and no words can describe the hole it leaves behind. Focus on the good memories and those will help fill the void.
Love to you all
Alan Buck
Alan Buck
Teacher
September 2, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Mr. A's family. He was loved by many and will be missed by all of us.
Kathy Smith Belanger
Student
