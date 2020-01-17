Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Ricci Sr.. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

John B. Ricci, Sr., 86, of Enfield, beloved husband of Frances (Sirianni) Ricci, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.



Born on Jan. 8, 1934, in Hartford, he was the son of Alessandro and Gaetana (Minicucci) Ricci and lived in the Greater Hartford area all his life. John spent most of his career working for Pioneer Systems of Manchester as a draftsman and later, Chief of Quality Control. He especially enjoyed his work at Pioneer that involved the parachutes for the Space Shuttle and was recognized by NASA for his efforts. John's favorite pastimes were his family and bowling, usually in that order. He also enjoyed the New York Giants and the UConn Huskies women's basketball. John never missed his kids' after-school activities and made many memories at family celebrations. His backyard in Manchester was often the neighborhood gathering place for picnics.



In addition to his best friend and loving wife of 66 years, Fran, John is survived by his children, Thomas Ricci of Somers, Frances Barrett of South Windsor, John Ricci Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Westfield, Massachusetts, Jody Stankiewicz and her husband, Michael, of Enfield; his grandchildren, Regina Ricci of Rowlett, Texas, Christine Ricci and her husband, Timothy Lesniak, of Stafford Springs, Amy Page and her husband, Andrew, of North Yarmouth, Maine, Lauren Griffin and her husband, Brian, of Dayville, Jenna Heft and her husband, Tyler, of Wethersfield, Jonathan Stankiewicz and his fiancée, Holli, of Enfield, and Michael Stankiewicz of Manchester; his great-grandchildren, Tuuli Page, Aalto Page, Riley Griffin, Kalyn Griffin, Khloe Griffin, and Cade Griffin. John was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Patricia (Hannigan); as well as all his siblings, Anthony Ricci, Peter Ricci, Henry Ricci, Louise Wallace, and Michelino Ricci.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 20, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, Enfield, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Audubon Connecticut, 613 Riversville Road, Greenwich, CT 06831, or visit



