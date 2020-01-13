Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Baskowski. View Sign Service Information Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home 2665 Boston Turnpike Coventry , CT 06238 (860)-742-1255 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Nov. 7, 1961, to Anthony and Sophie (Hopowiec) Baskowski. He battled a brain tumor for many years. He recuperated wonderfully and was back to work a few months later. He decided to put a large part of his heart and soul into the Brain Tumor Alliance, INC. Before going in for his final surgery he made it a point to make an "Angel" donation before he became one.



He worked as the CFO at EastConn for many years. He had a passion for cooking and grilling, so much in fact that he would grill in the snow. One of his favorite events was being a part of the chili contest and in honor of him his family will continue the tradition of having an annual chili contest in his memory. He had a zest for life and loved adventures. He planned outings and events for him and his wife months ahead of time. They loved to go to Cape Cod on his Harley, concerts, shows, and festivals. He absolutely loved giving gifts and surprising the people in his life. He was one of the most thoughtful and generous people. He loved animals and especially adored his dog, Sasha.



Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife of many years, Denise; his children, Cheyenne, Johnny Jr., and Samantha Manno; his brother, Stephen and his wife, Pamela; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, Jan. 17, between 4 and 7 p.m., at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Turnpike, Coventry. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



John would love nothing more than to know the alliance is still receiving the care and support he once gave, so instead of flowers please make a donation in John's name to the Brain Tumor Alliance, Inc., P.O. Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137, Attn: Chris or online at



www.ctbta.org/join-fight/make-donation



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com



