Mr. Bearse passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home in Hawkins, Texas.



John was born on Aug. 24, 1962, in Ellington, to Harvey Bearse and Sandra (Brauneis) Bearse. He was active in track and field throughout high school and was a champion discus thrower. While serving as the director of Campus Media Services at Ambassador College, Big Sandy, Texas, he received his masters degree in educational technology from Texas A&M-Commerce in 1989 and continued serving in that position until 1993. Over the next 15 years, John worked as a programmer/systems analyst for companies in Fort Worth and Tyler. For the past 10 years he worked for the Tyler I.S.D. Technology Department as a systems analyst. John served as Scoutmaster for Big Sandy Troop 393 from 2008-2016. He was most recently involved with Hawkins Troop 391. John was a lifelong amateur astronomer who bought his first high-powered telescope when he was a young teen with earnings from shoveling snow and mowing lawns in his neighborhood. He also enjoyed campfire cooking, hiking, camping, gardening, photography, and serving in his church. John loved animals and children and had a special talent for calming babies. He will forever be remembered by the loving family and friends he leaves be-hind.



John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Reesa (Brown) Bearse of Hawkins; two sons, Robert Bearse of Hawkins and Ryan Bearse of Hawkins; parents, Harvey and Sandra Bearse of Ellington; two sisters Heidi Slack and husband, Kevin of Tampa, Florida, and Tammy Villa and husband, Jason of Windsor Locks; brother, Douglas Bearse of Newport Ritchie, Florida; eight nephews and six nieces; as well as many other loving family and friends.







