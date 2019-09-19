John C. Richmond, 79, of Tolland, beloved husband of the late Joyce Richmond passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born June 14, 1940, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the son of the late Henry and Florence (Patterson) Richmond. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. John worked at Pratt & Whitney for many years as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed trout fishing, coaching baseball, the Red Sox, cheering on UConn girl's basketball, traveling, and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Tami (Richmond) Amoroso and her husband, Tom, and their three children, Taylor, Alex, and Tessa; and his son, Jonathan Richmond and his wife, Nancy, and their three children, Matthew, Corey, and Kalli.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family in honor of John at his son's home on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019