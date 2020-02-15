John C. Schlaefer, 79, of Willington, beloved husband of Ann-Marie (Silva) Schlaefer, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 28, 1940, in Rockville to the late Clarence and Margaret (Bowler) Schlaefer. He is predeceased by his brother, Francis W Schlaefer, of Pennsylvania.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He and his wife were the owners of Schlaefer Construction Company of Bolton from 1966 until their retirement in 2017. He sponsored a Schlaefer Construction men's softball team. He was involved in community interests over the years, such as past president of the Bolton Lions Club. He enjoyed snow and water skiing, had a passion for history and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, David Schlaefer, of Ashford, and his longtime partner, Scott; his daughter, Janet Burgess, of Willington, and her husband, Jim; his granddaughter, Amanda; and his sister, Jane Morrell, of Florida.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Rd, Tolland. A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020