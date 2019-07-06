John Cameron Docherty, 76, of Ellington, formerly of Manchester, beloved husband of Kathleen (Kildish) Docherty, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was born in Westerly, Rhode Island Dec. 16, 1942, son of the late James and Elsie (Cameron) Docherty. John grew up in Rhode Island and after graduating from Chariho High School, joined the United States Air Force serving during the Vietnam War. After five years of working at Pratt & Whitney, John was hired by Roger Loeb as the IT Manager for Allan S. Goodman. He was a loyal and dedicated employee for 38 years.
After retiring, John enjoyed spending time with his best golf buddies, Ed, Lin, and Russ, traveling and exploring his Scottish heritage and genealogy. But most of all, he loved being Poppy to his grandson, Jase. The inseparable duo shared a special bond and went on countless adventures together.
John is survived by his loving wife, Kathy of 52 years; and two daughters, Colleen Docherty of Bristol and Jennifer Docherty of Ellington; a grandson, Jase Docherty; a sister, Carol Vars of Texas; and his surrogate parents, David and Evelyn Cundy.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 6 to July 10, 2019