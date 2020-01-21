Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Carl "Jack" Burnat Jr.. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Church 538 Brewer St. East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Carl Burnat Jr., 83, of East Hartford, the husband of Bernadine Marie (Dorak) Burnat, passed away at home on Jan. 19, 2020.



Born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late John Carl and Stella (Drozdowski) Burnat and had lived in East Hartford for the past 59 years. Jack graduated from Larksville High School and married his high school sweetheart, Bernie, on Aug. 1, 1959, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Plymouth, Pennsylvania. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary together. He served as a flight engineer on the C-130 military transport aircraft in the U.S. Air Force Reserves for over four decades, attaining rank of Senior Master Sargent (SMSGT) before retiring in 1996. His flight missions were based out of Westover Air Force Base, Chicopee, Massachusetts. Prior to his retirement, he earned both the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. In 1994, Jack retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft as an engineer after 34 years of distinguished service, and had been a communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford. Jack was an avid UConn fan, enjoyed hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children, David Burnat and his wife, Lisa, of Farmington, Robert Burnat and his wife, Deborah, of Newnan, Georgia, and Michele Burnat of Hebron; his grandchildren, Melanie Burnat of East Hartford, Nicole and her husband, Frankie Lugo, of Apopka, Florida, Jonathan Burnat of Torrington, Jessica Burnat of Farmington, and Kayla Burnat of Newnan; and his first great-grandchild, Owen Lugo of Apopka.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, followed by burial with military honors in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends are requested to meet at church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S., Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78232.



