John Charles "Jack" Kissel, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with his beloved and devoted wife, Ann Marie (Cassidy) Kissel, by his side at their home in South Windsor.



John was born in Salamanca, New York, on June 15, 1933, son of the late John E. and Marjorie (Gogel) Kissel. John proudly served our country with the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He was an infantry corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.



Upon returning from the service, he married the love of his life, Ann Marie Cassidy, on June 30, 1956. Together they had four boys and later four grandsons. Always ambitious and hard working, John also earned an associate degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Junior College and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Clark University in Worcester.



Family was an important part of John's life. He lovingly involved his four sons in the YMCA-Indian Guides programs for fathers and sons, and even served as regional leader one year. During retreats at Camp Jewel each summer he took his sons out on a lake in a rowboat and taught them to fish. Whenever possible, he watched his sons play in Little League games and other sports. John enjoyed spending time with his sons, even if only watching TV or playing cards on cold winter evenings. John also made it a priority to attend family birthday celebrations, graduations, and award ceremonies. He was especially supportive of his sons and grandsons during those special occasions.



John was an active and generous member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Hartford Lodge No. 19. He especially enjoyed spending time there with his wife at dinner parties where they danced and laughed with friends. Whether on business or for pleasure, he was fond of traveling with his wife, Ann Marie. As a couple, they explored Hawaii, Alaska, and several countries in Europe.



John was a resident of Windsor for almost 40 years and worked for Microtime Inc., a subsidiary of Andersen Laboratories in Bloomfield, where he retired as president after many years of service. The tradition of socializing with his fellow employees at the company picnic was something he looked forward to each year.



John was loyal, reliable, and generous with his time. He was always willing to lend a hand and assist others, whether that meant helping a friend build an addition onto their home, refurbishing and maintaining his mother-in-law's home 90 minutes away, raking leaves at the office of the family dentist around the corner, or taking the family clothes to a laundromat every Thursday evening for years.



Along with his wife, Ann Marie, of over 63 years, he leaves his sons, Sen. John A. Kissel and his wife, Cynthia, of Enfield, Dr. Stephen C. Kissel of Lyme, and Dr. George V. Kissel and his wife, Dr. Suzanne, of Apex, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Nathaniel Kissel and Tristan Kissel, both of Enfield, and Tyler Kissel and Henry Kissel, both of Apex; his brothers, Richard Wagner and his wife, Caren, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Robert Wagner of Jefferson, Massachusetts; and his sister, Jane Mosher of Whitinsville, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son, Michael H. Kissel.



His family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, with military honors to follow at the church. Burial will be private at the request of his family.



