John Clayton Fairman, 62, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020.Born on July 1, 1957, in Athol, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Earl Henry Fairman and the late Judith Carolyn (Frye) Fairman.A longtime resident of Attleboro, John enjoyed his work for Manheim New England automobile auctioneers in Dighton, Massachusetts. He was an ardent reader, especially of mystery novels, and an avid Boston Red Sox fan and sports enthusiast. John loved playing the Massachusetts lottery.He was the brother of Martha Benoit of Agawam, Massachusetts, Susan Towle of Manchester, Timothy Fairman of Shelburne, Massachusetts, Ann Pasquale of Odessa, Florida, Christine Olmstead of Ellington, Eileen Utreras of Whitestone, New York, and Karen Alvarado of Gastonia, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his brothers, William Fairman and Michael Fairman; and a sister, Barbara McLaren. John leaves his extended family and many good friends.Graveside services will be held privately at a later date.